Spring Game: Jays @ Yankees

We have an evening game.

The Jays are at the rather lovely George M. Steinbrenner Field. And it is on Sportsnet Now.

Hyun Jin Ryu and Kevin Gausman both threw in an intrasquad game this afternoon:

Kevin Gausman and Hyun Jin Ryu both threw in a #BlueJays intrasquad game today at the complex.



Gausman • 5 IP, 74 P

Ryu • 4 IP, 61 P — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 30, 2022

Tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES Raimel Tapia - CF Josh Donaldson - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Anthony Rizzo - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Giancarlo Stanton - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF DJ LeMahieu - 2B Matt Chapman - DH Joey Gallo - LF Cavan Biggio - 2B Aaron Hicks - CF Santiago Espinal - 3B Gleyber Torres - SS Tyler Heineman - C Kyle Higashioka - C Nick Allgeyer - LHP Manny Banuelos - LHP

Quite a few regulars made the trip to Tampa for the game. Not so much on the pitching side, since Nick Allgeyer is making the start.

I’m not going to be around for the full game, I’m playing squash tonight. This sports stuff is harder on an old body than it was when I was younger. I have plantar fasciitis, tennis elbow and a fairly minor groin strain. This stuff never used to happen to me. But I can keep the pain to a reasonable level.