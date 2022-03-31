Quick Recap: Jays Beat Yankees

Blue Jays 11 Yankees 3

A good day for both the Jays' pitchers on batters.

Hyun Jin Ryu and Kevin Gausman each pitched in an intrasquad game, so we didn’t get to the A team on the pitching side. But they managed to hold the Yankees to 7 hits.

Pitchers:

Nick Allgeyer: 2.1 innings, 4 hits, 1 unearned run (he made the error), 1 strikeout. Very nice job against a strong right-handed heavy lineup.

Trent Thornton: 1.2 innings, 3 strikeouts.

Yimi Garcia: 1 inning, 2 strikeouts.

Tayler Saucedo: 1.2 innings, 3 strikeouts. He’s had a very strong spring. I don’t know if he will make the team, but he’s made a very strong case.

Anthony Castro: 1.1, 2 hits, 2 earned, home run allowed to Mac Burt.

Matt Gage: 1 clean inning.

Batters:

Raimel Tapia: 1 for 4, strikeout. .167 BA, .334 OPS.

Bo Bichette: 1 for 3. .211/.638.

Vladimir Guerrero: 1 for 3, double. .368/1.137.

Teoscar Hernandez: 1 for 3, 1 k. .231/.539.

Lourdes Gurriel: 2 for 3, 1 k. .533/.1.278.

Matt Chapman: .1 for 3, 1 k. .333/.940.

Cavan Biggio: 0 for 2, sac fly, 1 k. .308/.982.

Santiago Espinal: 2 for 3, 3 run home run. .227/.761.

Tyler Heineman: 2 for 3, 1 k. .545/.1.181.

Subs:

Steward Berroa: 0 for 2, 2 k.

Luis De Los Santos: 1 for 2, k.

Spencer Horwitz: 0 for 2, k.

Zac Cook: 0 for 2, k.

Nathan Lukes: 2 for 2, homer, double. .444/1.278.

Harrison Ray: 1 for 2, k.

Samad Taylor: 1 for 2.

Tanner Morris: 0 for 2.

Kellin Deglan: 2 for 2, 2 doubles.

Jays are now 6-5 on the season. Tomorrow we are back to a 1:00 start, hosting the Tigers.