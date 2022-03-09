 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wednesday Bantering: Still More CBA Stuff

By Tom Dakers
/ new
MLB: JAN 28 MLB Lockout Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It seems like the players and owners actually got serious about their negotiations yesterday, and they pushed the ‘deadline’ for a 162 game season to today.

The owners have offered to raise the ‘Competitive Balance Tax’ to $230 million and allow it to grow to $242 million after five years. They have also added tiers to the penalties for going over the cap. Teams will be charged more if they go over $250, $270 and $290 million. The owners are really worried that Steve Cohen will go rogue on them.

The owners also offer:

  • An international draft (which would hurt the Blue Jays) seems to be tied to removing the ‘Qualifying Offer’ which the players would like.
  • A $40 million pre-arbitration pool, the players would rather have $75 million.
  • An increase in the minimum wage to $700,000, moving to $770,000 by the end of the 5-year CBA.
  • Draft picks for teams who open the season with Rookies who finish in the Rookie of the Year voting.
  • The NL would have the DH.
  • A 45-day window to unilaterally bring in new rule changes.
  • Advertising on uniforms.
  • And a limit on the number of times a player can be waived in a season, five.

There are other minor issues. The players don’t like the ghost runner in extras. I agree with that one.

MLB and Apple TV have a deal to stream ‘double-headers’ on Fridays. So for those of us who don’t get Apple TV, we will not be able to watch some games. I hate anything that makes it harder for fans to watch games.

The international draft idea is a continuous thing.

I hate that they negotiate with 13-14-year-old kids so that they can sign them at 16. It seems wrong. But it has made baseball a big thing in those countries. So I don’t know what side I’m on in that one.

I’m going to the gym this morning, and I hope that there will be an agreement by the time I’m back.

Poll

Are you optimistic there will be an agreement today?

view results
  • 23%
    Yes
    (40 votes)
  • 53%
    No
    (90 votes)
  • 22%
    I gave up optimism for Lent
    (38 votes)
168 votes total Vote Now

A late add, it seems the coverage of the lockout has been more ‘player friendly’ than in the past:

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...