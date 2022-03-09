MLB Cancels More Games

The MLB has cancelled more games. They say we won’t have baseball until April 15th.

NEW: MLB released a statement announcing the cancellation of two more series. pic.twitter.com/ybv2X08Vd9 — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) March 9, 2022

Apparently, the tipping point was the owners demanding an international draft. That wasn’t liked by players from the Dominican Republic and other countries that weren’t part of the draft.

I don’t know what side I fall on that. I think negotiating with kids under the age of 15 is a strange thing, quite likely wrong. But then it gives those guys a chance to negotiate and get some money in their pockets.

The counterproposal players of the three options MLB proposed, per source: Parties have until Nov. 15 to agree to an international draft. If they don’t agree on it, then qualifying offer returns after 2022-23 offseason and international system also returns to status quo. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 9, 2022

The owners seem to bring up these issues whenever the negotiations get close to a resolution. I don’t think it is a fair way to do things. It does appear the plan is to make sure the players can’t agree to a deal.

I agree with this:

MLB driving the car into the ditch over an issue it has half-assedly thrown out there a bunch of times over the years, which has never been well-received by the players, and which it never considered a priority, let alone a deal-breaker. Unreal. — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) March 10, 2022

The players released this statement: