MLB Cancels More Games

By Tom Dakers
MLB: JAN 09 MLB Lockout Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The MLB has cancelled more games. They say we won’t have baseball until April 15th.

Apparently, the tipping point was the owners demanding an international draft. That wasn’t liked by players from the Dominican Republic and other countries that weren’t part of the draft.

I don’t know what side I fall on that. I think negotiating with kids under the age of 15 is a strange thing, quite likely wrong. But then it gives those guys a chance to negotiate and get some money in their pockets.

The owners seem to bring up these issues whenever the negotiations get close to a resolution. I don’t think it is a fair way to do things. It does appear the plan is to make sure the players can’t agree to a deal.

I agree with this:

The players released this statement:

