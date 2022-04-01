Jays Extend Charlie Montoyo

The Toronto Blue Jays announced today that they have extended manager Charlie Montoyo’s contract through the 2023 season. Montoyo was originally hired in the 2018 offseason, signing a three-year contract through 2021. In 2020, Montoyo’s club option for 2022 was picked up.

“I love being a Blue Jay,” he said. “I love the fans. I love Toronto and it’s exciting. I’m excited about this team, and the team that Mark and Ross have put together, it’s exciting. So looking forward to another year.”

Montoyo was originally hired for his ability to manage young players in the clubhouse and on the field, leading many to question whether he was ever expected to be the manager of the club once it reached playoff calibre. The extension is a clear indication that the Front Office trusts Montoyo with the reins of an extremely talented club and the expectations of a deep run towards a World Series Championship.

“I’m one of those guys that always whatever I’ve got in front of me, I’m focused on my job ahead. I’m never looking into the future. But yeah, of course, I’m excited,” Montoyo said.

Through three seasons, including the shortened 2020 run, Montoyo’s managerial record is 190-194 with an AL Manager of the Year nomination in 2020. The Jays have made the playoffs once during his term, missing it by a single game last year.