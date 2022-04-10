GameThread Game #3: Rangers at Blue Jays

The first series of the season, and we’re going for the sweep. Just how we planned it.
Across the border in Buffalo, there’s a roster move that’s worthy of our attention:
ROSTER MOVE: #BlueJays top prospect, catcher Gabriel Moreno, has been activated to the #Bisons roster! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/dT2LeZ5yqY— Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) April 10, 2022
Here are today’s lineups. Springer will DH, Jansen will catch for Ryu, and Tapia gets a start in center.
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|BLUE JAYS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|George Springer - DH
|Corey Seager - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Andy Ibanez - 1B
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Nick Solak - LF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Charlie Culberson - 3B
|Raimel Tapia - CF
|Jonah Heim - C
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Eli White - CF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Spencer Howard - RHP
|Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP
GO JAYS GO!
