 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread Game #3: Rangers at Blue Jays

Going for the sWWWeep

By Kate Stanwick
/ new
Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

The first series of the season, and we’re going for the sweep. Just how we planned it.

Across the border in Buffalo, there’s a roster move that’s worthy of our attention:

Here are today’s lineups. Springer will DH, Jansen will catch for Ryu, and Tapia gets a start in center.

Today's Lineups

RANGERS BLUE JAYS
Marcus Semien - 2B George Springer - DH
Corey Seager - SS Bo Bichette - SS
Mitch Garver - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Adolis Garcia - RF Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Andy Ibanez - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Nick Solak - LF Matt Chapman - 3B
Charlie Culberson - 3B Raimel Tapia - CF
Jonah Heim - C Santiago Espinal - 2B
Eli White - CF Danny Jansen - C
Spencer Howard - RHP Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP

GO JAYS GO!

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it.

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...