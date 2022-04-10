GameThread Game #3: Rangers at Blue Jays

The first series of the season, and we’re going for the sweep. Just how we planned it.

Across the border in Buffalo, there’s a roster move that’s worthy of our attention:

Here are today’s lineups. Springer will DH, Jansen will catch for Ryu, and Tapia gets a start in center.

Today's Lineups RANGERS BLUE JAYS Marcus Semien - 2B George Springer - DH Corey Seager - SS Bo Bichette - SS Mitch Garver - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Andy Ibanez - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Nick Solak - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Charlie Culberson - 3B Raimel Tapia - CF Jonah Heim - C Santiago Espinal - 2B Eli White - CF Danny Jansen - C Spencer Howard - RHP Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP

GO JAYS GO!

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it.