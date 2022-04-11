GameThread Game #4: Blue Jays at Sith

Ah, nary a week into the season and we’ve already journeyed to the Evil Empire.

The Yankees, like the Jays, won their first two games and dropped the third. If anything, it should be an entertaining series.

There is roster stuff:

Danny Jansen to the IL. They are calling it an oblique strain.

Tayler Saucedo optioned to Buffalo.

Josh Palacios DFAed.

Anthony Kay called up.

Tyler Heineman was selected from the Buffalo roster. Why him? Because the team needs a minimum number of Tylers, Taylers and Taylors on the roster at all times.

Bad news about Jansen, just when it looks like he has it all figured out. Let’s hope he’s back soom.

Here are tonight’s lineups. Kirk is catching, Collins will make his Blue Jays debut as the DH, and Espinal gets the start at second.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES George Springer - CF DJ LeMahieu - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Anthony Rizzo - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Aaron Judge - RF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Giancarlo Stanton - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF Joey Gallo - LF Alejandro Kirk - C Gleyber Torres - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Aaron Hicks - CF Zack Collins - DH Kyle Higashioka - C Santiago Espinal - 2B Marwin Gonzalez - SS Alek Manoah - RHP Jameson Taillon - RHP

Poll How many homers will the Jays hit today? zero

one

two

three or more! vote view results 0% zero (0 votes)

0% one (0 votes)

0% two (0 votes)

0% three or more! (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will have the best start in this series? Manoah

Kikuchi

Berrios

Gausman vote view results 0% Manoah (0 votes)

0% Kikuchi (0 votes)

0% Berrios (0 votes)

0% Gausman (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many games will the Jays win in this series? 0

1

2

3

All 4! vote view results 0% 0 (0 votes)

0% 1 (0 votes)

0% 2 (0 votes)

0% 3 (0 votes)

0% All 4! (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

GO JAYS GO!

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over)