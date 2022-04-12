SBN Reacts: Fans Pick Division, Pennant and World Series Winners

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Toronto Blue Jays fans and fans North America wide. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Last week Reacts asked questions on who will win the World Series, and each of the divisions.

The Blue Jays were second to the Dodgers in the ‘who will win the World Series poll.

And, not surprisingly, the Jays are the favourites to win the AL Pennant.

Also, no surprise, the Dodgers are the favourites to win the NL Pennant.

And, most feel the Blue Jays will win the AL East. I don’t think we need to play the season. Let’s just have the parade now.

I have the breakdown of the vote in the AL East, I am surprised that the Jays lead is as big as it is. And, I’m surprised that 1 out of every hundred is delusional enough to think that the Orioles might win the divir

Blue Jays - 58%

Rays 18%

Yankees 13%

Red Sox 10%

Orioles 1%

The White Sox are clear favourites in the AL Central.

Astros are still favourites in the AL West.

Braves led the vote in the NL East.

The Brewers led the vote in the NL Central.

The Dodgers, of course, are solid favourites in the NL West.