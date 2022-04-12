GameThread: Game #5, Jays @ Yankees

Quick GameThread, since I didn’t realize there wasn’t one until now....

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES George Springer - CF Josh Donaldson - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Anthony Rizzo - DH Teoscar Hernandez - RF Giancarlo Stanton - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF DJ LeMahieu - 1B Alejandro Kirk - DH Gleyber Torres - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Aaron Hicks - LF Santiago Espinal - 2B Kyle Higashioka - C Tyler Heineman - C Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Nestor Cortes - LHP

Go Jays Go,