GameThread: Game #5, Jays @ Yankees

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Quick GameThread, since I didn’t realize there wasn’t one until now....

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS YANKEES
George Springer - CF Josh Donaldson - 3B
Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - CF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Anthony Rizzo - DH
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Giancarlo Stanton - RF
Lourdes Gurriel - LF DJ LeMahieu - 1B
Alejandro Kirk - DH Gleyber Torres - 2B
Matt Chapman - 3B Aaron Hicks - LF
Santiago Espinal - 2B Kyle Higashioka - C
Tyler Heineman - C Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS
Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Nestor Cortes - LHP

Go Jays Go,

