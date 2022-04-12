GameThread: Game #5, Jays @ Yankees

Quick GameThread, since I didn’t realize there wasn’t one until now....
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|YANKEES
|George Springer - CF
|Josh Donaldson - 3B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Aaron Judge - CF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Anthony Rizzo - DH
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Giancarlo Stanton - RF
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|DJ LeMahieu - 1B
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Aaron Hicks - LF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Kyle Higashioka - C
|Tyler Heineman - C
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
|Nestor Cortes - LHP
Go Jays Go,
