GameThread Game #6: Blue Jays at Sith

By Kate Stanwick
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Would it be greedy asking for a run? Multiple runs?

We have an update on Ryan Borucki:

Also, some additional info on how the rotation is going to shake out over the weekend:

Here are tonight’s lineups. Gurriel will DH, Tapia will play in left, and Kirk will catch.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS YANKEES
George Springer - CF Anthony Rizzo - 1B
Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - RF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Josh Donaldson - DH
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Joey Gallo - LF
Lourdes Gurriel - DH DJ LeMahieu - 3B
Alejandro Kirk - C Gleyber Torres - 2B
Matt Chapman - 3B Aaron Hicks - CF
Raimel Tapia - LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS
Santiago Espinal - 2B Kyle Higashioka - C
Jose Berrios - RHP Gerrit Cole - RHP

Poll

Pulling Kershaw after 7 innings of a perfect game was:

view results
  • 30%
    the right move
    (24 votes)
  • 70%
    should have left him in!
    (56 votes)
80 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will a Blue Jay hit a homer into the short right porch?

view results
  • 84%
    You bet!
    (63 votes)
  • 16%
    Not tonight
    (12 votes)
75 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many runs will the Jays score off Gerrit Cole?

view results
  • 1%
    0
    (1 vote)
  • 5%
    1-2
    (3 votes)
  • 73%
    3-4
    (41 votes)
  • 19%
    5+
    (11 votes)
56 votes total Vote Now

GO JAYS GO!

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “game over” comments until the game is actually over)

