GameThread Game #6: Blue Jays at Sith

We have an update on Ryan Borucki:

Ryan Borucki (hamstring) played light catch today after throwing a 30-pitch simulated game on Tuesday. His next step is TBD.



Borucki could throw again in Dunedin or could join Blue Jays bullpen. Will depend on how he’s feeling and if club needs big-league relief help. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 13, 2022

Also, some additional info on how the rotation is going to shake out over the weekend:

Assuming Stripling starts Friday, Hyun Jin Ryu would start Saturday followed by Alek Manoah on Sunday.



Ryu’s often benefitted from additional rest. And with 30 games in 31 days to begin season, Blue Jays being mindful of starter workloads. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 13, 2022

Here are tonight’s lineups. Gurriel will DH, Tapia will play in left, and Kirk will catch.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES George Springer - CF Anthony Rizzo - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Josh Donaldson - DH Teoscar Hernandez - RF Joey Gallo - LF Lourdes Gurriel - DH DJ LeMahieu - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C Gleyber Torres - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Aaron Hicks - CF Raimel Tapia - LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Kyle Higashioka - C Jose Berrios - RHP Gerrit Cole - RHP

