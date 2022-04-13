Vlad Hits 3 Home Runs, Jays Win!

Blue Jays 6 Godless Yankees 4

It was the Vlad show tonight. He hit 3 home runs, and drove in 4. He also caught a line drive for the last out. And had his hand stepped on, which caused a lot of bleeding and a lot of worry, at least in my head. But he hit two home runs after the injury, so I think he must be ok.

Also, Teoscar Hernandez came out of the game with an injury. “Left side discomfort” is what the Jays are saying. That could mean many things, but I’m hoping it isn’t an oblique issue. That sort of injury will be pandemic in the league with the short spring.

Anyway Vlad:

Homered in the first. a solo shot. Just off the top of the center-field wall. It was reviewed but was clearly off the top of the wall.

Homered in the third. Another 2-run shot.

Homered in the eighth. Crushed this one. Another solo shot.

He also doubled in the sixth, but that didn’t lead to any runs. So 14 total bases for Vlad.

We also scored once in the seventh. Alejandro Kirk walked, and Raimel Tapia reached on catcher’s interference. And George Springer singled, scoring Cavan Biggio, who ran for Kirk.

And one non-Vlad run in the eight, after Vlad led off with a home run, Lourdes Gurriel singled. Tyler Heineman put down a good bunt. And Matt Chapman singled to bring home Gurriel.

The Jays had 8 hits in all, 4 of them by Vlad. Springer, Bichette, Gurriel and Chapman had a hit each.

Jose Berrios had a much better start than his first one. 5 innings, 6 hits, 3 earned, 3 walks and 5 strikeouts. He had some troubles in the 5th inning, giving up his 3 runs then allowing home runs to Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge. Then doubles to Josh Donaldson and DJ LeMahieu, before finally getting out of the inning.

Our bullpen had a good day again:

Adam Cimber: 1 clean inning.

Yimi Garcia: 1 inning, 1 hit, 1 strikeout.

Trevor Richards: 1 inning, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts. He got the two strikeouts, then Gleyber Torres hit a Yankee Stadium special. Aaron Hicks singled after, and then Giancarlo Stanton hit a deep fly, which scared me but was 20 feet short of the wall.

Jordan Romano pitched the ninth, getting his 4th save of the year and adding to his consecutive save streak. He did give up a hit to bring the tying run to the plate, but Donaldson lined one hard into Vlad’s glove. It was fitting he got the last out.

Jays of the Day: Vlad (.466 WPA, I’m reminded of a story of Rocket Richard, with the Canadians, who had a great game, and then when they announced the three stars “third-star Rocket Richard” and the crowd booed...going nuts, how could he be just the third star. “Second-star Rocket Richard” and they got it. “First-star Rocket Richard”), Springer (.144) and Yimi Garcia (.106).

Suckage: Berrios (-.121) had the number, doesn’t seem fair. And Santiago Espinal (-.097, for an 0 for 4).

The Jays are now 4-2. Yankees 3-3. Tomorrow we have Kevin Gausman facing Luis Severino.