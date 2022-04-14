GameThread Game #7: Blue Jays at Sith

The Jays are looking for their second series dub of the season, and one against the Yankees would be oh so sweet. Hopefully there won’t be any rain on our parade.

Teoscar has been placed on the IL with an oblique injury. He hopes to only be out two weeks. He only missed 10 games with the same injury back in September 2020, so here’s hoping. Gosuke Katoh is back up with the team.

Re Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo: “You never know with obliques — but I don’t think it’s as bad as we thought.”



Plan is to fill Hernandez’s absence with rotation of Raimel Tapia & Brad Zimmer. George Springer could shift over to right when Zimmer’s playing — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 14, 2022

We have some other injury updates as well.

Ryan Borucki (hamstring) is scheduled to throw another simulated game in Dunedin on Friday. Just one inning this time around.



Nate Pearson (mono) is continuing his throwing progression in Dunedin. Blue Jays hopeful he’ll throw a bullpen this weekend or early next week. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 14, 2022

Here are tonight’s lineups. Springer will DH, Tapia is batting 5th, and Zimmer gets a start in third. On the other side, Aaron Judge has a rest day.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES George Springer - DH Josh Donaldson - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Anthony Rizzo - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Giancarlo Stanton - RF Raimel Tapia - RF DJ LeMahieu - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C Joey Gallo - LF Cavan Biggio - 2B Gleyber Torres - DH Santiago Espinal - 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS Bradley Zimmer - CF Jose Trevino - C Kevin Gausman - RHP Luis Severino - RHP

GO JAYS GO!

