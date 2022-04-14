Teoscar Hernandez to IL

I didn’t want to hear this. Teoscar Hernandez has been placed on the IL with a ‘left oblique strain’. I said that the oblique strain would be the injury of this season. The shortened spring training, along with the lockout, makes it more likely that players will have oblique strains.

Gosuke Katoh has been called up again to take his place.

Oblique strains can lead to short stays on the IL, or sometimes long ones. I’m hoping Teoscar won’t be out for long.

This leads us to tonight’s lineup:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES George Springer - DH Josh Donaldson - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Anthony Rizzo - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Giancarlo Stanton - RF Raimel Tapia - RF DJ LeMahieu - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C Joey Gallo - LF Cavan Biggio - 2B Gleyber Torres - DH Santiago Espinal - 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS Bradley Zimmer - CF Jose Trevino - C Kevin Gausman - RHP Luis Severino - RHP

It is raining in New York, I don’t know if the game will be delayed, but they put the tarp on the field, so it is likely.

