In addition to the start of the major league season, this past weekend marked the beginning of the minor league season. For most levels at least, with Triple-A kicking off Tuesday and getting a full week in though I missed the first two. Below are some notes on more notable performances in the Toronto Blue Jays system at each level (this was supposed to go up earlier this week, but better late than never...)

Buffalo

Nick Allgeyer made two very good starts against Iowa, allowing just 3 hits in 11 innings while striking out 13 and allowing just two walks.

New Hampshire

Elvis Luciano got absolutely shelled on opening night, allowing six runs over two innings to Portland in a reversal of 2021 when the Fisher Cats blew out the Sea Dogs in the opener before dropping the next four and going on to a miserable season.

followed with a short outing in which he completely lost the zone in his second inning as it started raining and the game was called. Challenged with an aggressive (yet justified) placement, Hayden Juenger got the the start Sunday and picked up where he left off 2021 with seven strikeouts in the dominant three innings. He battled control for about 10 pitches in walking the first batter, and then buzzsawed through the order. His fastball was registering up to 95 and 96, and got 9 whiffs on just 24 swings.

Vancouver

Adam Kloffenstein got the start on opening night and it was more or less a continuation of 2021 as he allowed 4 runs on 8 hits over 4 innings, with 6 strikeouts and no free passes. He was lucky to avoid damage in the first, allowing three straight singles, the last of which was off the ball but the runners had to hold up before a strikeout and double play. The second began with two singles, this time scoring on two further hits, and then a solo shot in the third. He did finish strong with three strikeouts to the last five hitters, and got 13 whiffs on 29 swings (45%) which is a strong number.

Dunedin