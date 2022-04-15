Friday Bantering: A’s Roster Moves

It is Jackie Robinson Day in the majors. All players from all teams will wear number 42 in Dodger Blue, which is a different touch this year.

Steven Goldman has an excellent post at Baseball Prospectus on Jackie (subscription required). It is a terrific read, but I’ll just share the end:

As Robinson’s frequent World Series opponent Yogi Berra was heard to say, it ain’t over ‘til it’s over. Seventy-five years on, it ain’t over. Celebrate Robinson, but brook no complacency. The fight isn’t won until every last bigot has recanted and all Americans have achieved an equality of liberty, opportunity, and safety. That will truly be a Jackie Robinson Day to celebrate. May we all live to see it.

The A’s have three players on the restricted list, presumably because they are unvaccinated and therefore can’t cross the border. By MLB rules, they will not be paid, and they will not accumulate service time. The three are catcher Austin Allen and pitchers A.J. Puk, and former Blue Jay Kirby Snead (which might hint why he was included in the trade for Chapman since he wouldn’t have been able to play home games for the Jays).

Interestingly enough, players replacing these three don’t have to be on the 40-man roster. Catcher Christin Bethancourt and pitchers Zach Logue and Drew Jackson.

Bethancourt is not on the A’s 40-man roster.

Also, the players will be able to be returned to the minors without using an option or passing through waivers.

It is a weird change to the usual rules.

Also, the A’s have placed Stephen Piscotty on the Covid-19 IL. Pitcher Ryan Castellani has been added to their roster.

Today’s lineup:

Today's Lineups ATHLETICS BLUE JAYS Tony Kemp - LF George Springer - CF Jed Lowrie - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Sean Murphy - C Vladimir Guerrero - DH Billy McKinney - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Sheldon Neuse - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Seth Brown - RF Raimel Tapia - RF Elvis Andrus - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Kevin Smith - 3B Zack Collins - C Cristian Pache - CF Cavan Biggio - 1B D. Jefferies - RHP Ross Stripling - RHP

Collins gets a game behind the plate. It will be interesting to see how he does. I understood that he isn’t thought of as a decent defensive catcher. Vlad DHes, not a surprise. Charlie told us he was likely to DH today. Biggio plays first base in his place.

The Nationals claimed Josh Palacios off waivers. Josh was DFAed when Tyler Heineman was added to the roster. Good luck, Josh.