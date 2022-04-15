 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread Game 8: A’s @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kate asked if I could put up tonight’s GameThread and, of course, I forget until the last moment.

Everyone will be wearing 42 today. I’ve always thought that numbers on the back of baseball jerseys were unneeded.

Ross Stripling gets a spot start today, giving the main starters an extra day. Considering the short spring, an extra day will be a welcome thing.

Today's Lineups

ATHLETICS BLUE JAYS
Tony Kemp - LF George Springer - CF
Jed Lowrie - 2B Bo Bichette - SS
Sean Murphy - C Vladimir Guerrero - DH
Billy McKinney - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Sheldon Neuse - DH Matt Chapman - 3B
Seth Brown - RF Raimel Tapia - RF
Elvis Andrus - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B
Kevin Smith - 3B Zack Collins - C
Cristian Pache - CF Cavan Biggio - 1B
D. Jefferies - RHP Ross Stripling - RHP

