GameThread Game 8: A’s @ Jays

Kate asked if I could put up tonight’s GameThread and, of course, I forget until the last moment.
Everyone will be wearing 42 today. I’ve always thought that numbers on the back of baseball jerseys were unneeded.
Ross Stripling gets a spot start today, giving the main starters an extra day. Considering the short spring, an extra day will be a welcome thing.
Today's Lineups
|ATHLETICS
|BLUE JAYS
|Tony Kemp - LF
|George Springer - CF
|Jed Lowrie - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Sean Murphy - C
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Billy McKinney - 1B
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Sheldon Neuse - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Seth Brown - RF
|Raimel Tapia - RF
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Kevin Smith - 3B
|Zack Collins - C
|Cristian Pache - CF
|Cavan Biggio - 1B
|D. Jefferies - RHP
|Ross Stripling - RHP
