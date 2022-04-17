GameThread Game #10: A’s at Jays

Happy Easter, and Happy Manoah Day to those who celebrate.

Let’s take the series.

It’s another early post for me, but we have lineups! It looks pretty good, but I miss Teoscar.

Today's Lineups ATHLETICS BLUE JAYS Tony Kemp - 2B George Springer - CF Sean Murphy - DH Bo Bichette - SS Chad Pinder - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Seth Brown - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Sheldon Neuse - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Christian Bethancourt - 1B Zack Collins - DH Stephen Vogt - C Santiago Espinal - 2B Kevin Smith - SS Alejandro Kirk - C Cristian Pache - CF Cavan Biggio - RF Adam Oller - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

Editor’s note: Why are the top two mutually exclusive? I can multitask.

