Game #10 Preview: Oller vs Manoah

The Blue Jays wrap up their short homestand looking to win their series against the Athletics after splitting the first two. Gametime today is set for 1:37 ET.

Blue Jays’ Starter

Alek Manoah will look to continue his great start to the season this afternoon. He had a fantastic start against the Yankees his first time out, twirling 6 shutout innings with just 1 hit allowed and 7 strikeouts. If there was one place he struggled, it was with walks, where he issued 4 of them in his 6 innings. But otherwise he started the season as strong as he ever was last year, and is poised for a very strong sophomore season.

Athletics’ Starter

Rookie righty Adam Oller will make his second career start. Oller came over this winter from the Mets in the trade that sent Chris Bassitt the other way. In his first career start, the 27 year old didn’t have much success against the Rays. He went just 1.1 innings, allowing 5 runs on 5 hits and 3 walks with a pair of home runs. He did manage to get 3 of his 4 outs via the strikeout, so there was that upside.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

Athletics’ Lineup

Go time.



⚾: 10:37am PT vs. Blue Jays

: NBCSCA

: Bloomberg 960 AM

: https://t.co/M834H8sdBO

: https://t.co/sssl73a4OP

Starting pitcher: Oller pic.twitter.com/mE5RhTtVlc — Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 17, 2022

Yesterday’s Heroes

C.J. Cron went 2-4 with a pair of home runs and 3 RBI to pick up the Monster Bat award. He helped his Rockies to the 9-6 win over the Cubs, running their record on the season to 6-2.

Justin Verlander saw Clayton Kershaw turn back the clock earlier this week, and proceeded to have a gem of his own. Verlander held the Mariners off the board for 8 innings, allowing just 3 hits and no walks while striking out 8, taking home the Pitcher of the Day award. He also gets the WPA King trophy for his work in a relatively close game, putting up a .354 mark while his Astros beat the Mariners 4-0.

Find the Link

Find the link between Adam Oller and Dan Straily.

Stats retrieved from Fangraphs and Baseball Savant