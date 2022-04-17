Filed under: Presented without comment By Tom Dakers@bluebirdbanter Apr 17, 2022, 12:37pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Presented without comment Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Umpire: Jeff NelsonFinal: Athletics 7, Blue Jays 5#DrumTogether // #NextLevel#OAKvsTOR // #TORvsOAK pic.twitter.com/ABD1T52ebn— Umpire Scorecards (@UmpScorecards) April 17, 2022 More From Bluebird Banter GameThread Game #10: A’s at Jays Best Wishes to Buck Martinez Game #10 Preview: Oller vs Manoah Jays Lose to A’s GameThread Game #9: A’s at Jays Game #9 Preview: Blackburn vs Ryu Loading comments...
