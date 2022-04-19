Share your early thoughts on the Jays batters

Ten games into the season, I thought I’d ask your thoughts on the Jays hitters to this point in the season.

Jays are 6-4 and in first place in the AL East. And yet, it feels like we aren’t hitting on all cylinders yet. If they kept this up all season, they would have 97 wins, and I’d still think they aren’t quite doing as well as they should.

Last year the Blue Jays averaged 5.22 runs per game. So far this year, they are averaging 4.20. They are about league average in runs scored. Last year they were third from the top.

Runs are down across baseball. It is early, it might be cooler spring weather, but....they are using humidors in all the parks now. But the league average has dropped from 4.53 rins per game to 4.19. The Jays’ drop is much bigger.

It doesn’t seem like any hitter is doing better than what we would have expected. Vlad maybe, he seems to have expanded his strike zone. I don’t know if that is a good or bad thing.

Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen both started great, and now both are injured. Zack Collins firmly falls into the ‘hitting better than expected.

Random thoughts on hitters:

Alejandro Kirk: Started the season hitting the ball hard and having no luck. Now he’s not hitting the ball as hard. I think it will all balance out in time.

Lourdes Gurriel: Hitting over .300 but no power. It will come around too.

Matt Chapman: His numbers, .226/.333/.452, might be about what we should expect.

Bo Bichette: Seems to be swinging at everything, which isn’t all that unusual for him, but he’s not making much contact. He always has been a streak hitter, so a bad streak shouldn’t really surprise us.

Cavan Biggio: 17 PA and not a single hit yet. A bunch of walks, but that’s not enough. I’d like them to play him every day for a week or two and see if he works it out, but that doesn’t seem to be how things work.

Santiago Espinal: He had a couple of doubles, at just the right moment, in the first two games and then had a 3 for 3 day. Since then, he’s hitting .150. Too few at-bats to mean anything, but the hot start seems to have won him the second base job. It is always smart to do something good in the first couple of games.

Ramel Tapia: He has four hits in the last three games, but he hasn’t taken a walk yet. It would be nice to know he can take a walk. I’ve enjoyed watching him run the bases.

Share your thoughts.