GameThread Game #12: Blue Jays at Red Sox

If you practiced inserting beautifully written prose to amp up today’s game yesterday, you’ll be a pro at doing it today.

Here are today’s lineups. The Jays looks pretty good.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RED SOX George Springer - CF Enrique Hernandez - CF Bo Bichette - SS Rafael Devers - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - DH J.D. Martinez - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF Xander Bogaerts - SS Matt Chapman - 3B Alex Verdugo - LF Raimel Tapia - RF Trevor Story - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B Bobby Dalbec - 1B Alejandro Kirk - C Jackie Bradley - RF Cavan Biggio - 1B Connor Wong - C Jose Berrios - RHP Nick Pivetta - RHP

Poll Will a Blue Jay hit a homer over the green monster? You bet

Nah vote view results 0% You bet (0 votes)

0% Nah (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many batters will Jose Berrios strike out? 0-2

3-5

6-8

9+ vote view results 0% 0-2 (0 votes)

0% 3-5 (0 votes)

0% 6-8 (0 votes)

0% 9+ (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many runs will the Jays score today? 0-1

2-4

5-7

8+ vote view results 0% 0-1 (0 votes)

0% 2-4 (0 votes)

0% 5-7 (0 votes)

0% 8+ (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

GO JAYS GO!

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over)