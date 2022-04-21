Thursday Bantering: Kay Down, Saucedo Up

I’m not the only one in the world who has a mind that, when he knows he is going to have a long day the next day, and will be up late, and knows that he has to have a good sleep, his mind will choose that night to say ‘no you aren’t going to sleep’. Oh well, I’ll make it.

The Jays have made a roster move. Anthony Kay has been sent down to Buffalo, and Tyler Saucedo has been called back up. Kay pitched in one game eight days ago. With 10 (15? 20?) pitchers in the bullpen, someone will be forgotten.

Tayler Saucedo comes back to the Jays because we have a quota of Taylors, Tylers, and the like.. He had a couple of crappy outings with the Jays, got sent to Buffalo, and threw twice (2.2 innings, 2 hits, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts, no earns).

George Springer is getting today off after the thump on the forearm. They said x-rays came back negative (like Covid tests, negative is positive). Without George and Teoscar, the lineup is different. But let's take joy in the improved team defense or something. Gosuke Katoh gets his first start and, presumably, his first plate appearance.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RED SOX Raimel Tapia - LF Trevor Story - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Rafael Devers - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Xander Bogaerts - SS Zack Collins - C Alex Verdugo - LF Lourdes Gurriel - DH Bobby Dalbec - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Jackie Bradley - CF Cavan Biggio - RF Christian Vazquez - C Gosuke Katoh - 2B Travis Shaw - 1B Bradley Zimmer - CF Christian Arroyo - RF Kevin Gausman - RHP Tanner Houck - RHP

Gausman is going to throw 7 great innings.

CBC had an interview with Amy Kaufman last night on the National. Kaufman was Jonah Keri’s wife. I’m sure you know the story. It is a very tough thing to watch. Likely tougher on those of us who liked the guy. Warning, there are graphic details of what she went through and some video and audio.

I don’t know who it was who was pretending to be Angel Hernandez last night, but I sure appreciated how good he was at Angel’s job (editor note: Really nice, Tom, the guy does a great job, and you still insult him).