GameThread Game #13: Blue Jays at Red Sox

Today we have a day game, and a rubber match. And to go along with that, a true lineup of depth players.

On the plus side, Katoh gets his first start!

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RED SOX Raimel Tapia - LF Trevor Story - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Rafael Devers - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Xander Bogaerts - SS Zack Collins - C Alex Verdugo - LF Lourdes Gurriel - DH Bobby Dalbec - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Jackie Bradley - CF Cavan Biggio - RF Christian Vazquez - C Gosuke Katoh - 2B Travis Shaw - 1B Bradley Zimmer - CF Christian Arroyo - RF Kevin Gausman - RHP Tanner Houck - RHP

