GameThread Game #15: Blue Jays at Astros

By Kate Stanwick
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Jays are looking to take the series on a sunny (well here at least) Saturday. I do enjoy when we win the first game.

I’m writing this yet again early in the day, so no lineups yet.

Poll

How many runs will Manoah give up today?

view results
  • 8%
    shutout!
    (3 votes)
  • 28%
    1
    (10 votes)
  • 60%
    2-3
    (21 votes)
  • 2%
    4+
    (1 vote)
35 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will a Blue Jay hit a homer into the Crawfish boxes

view results
  • 81%
    You bet
    (30 votes)
  • 18%
    Nah
    (7 votes)
37 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Today’s game will be a:

view results
  • 5%
    Loss :(
    (2 votes)
  • 53%
    Close win
    (21 votes)
  • 33%
    Comfortable win
    (13 votes)
  • 7%
    Blow out win
    (3 votes)
39 votes total Vote Now

GO JAYS GO!

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over)

Loading comments...