GameThread Game #16: Blue Jays at Astros

As someone who clearly remembers the one game against in the Astros in 2017 when they scored like 20 runs and ended Mike Bolsinger’s career, a series sweep would be oh so sweet.

Poll Do the Jays have a sweep in them? Get out the brooms

Walking away with a series W vote view results 60% Get out the brooms (30 votes)

40% Walking away with a series W (20 votes) 50 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Santiago Espinal hit another homer today? Seems inevitable

Not today, he’s done his duty already vote view results 24% Seems inevitable (12 votes)

75% Not today, he’s done his duty already (37 votes) 49 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Kikuchi log a quality start today? I believe

Sadly no vote view results 56% I believe (30 votes)

43% Sadly no (23 votes) 53 votes total Vote Now

GO JAYS GO!

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over)