GameThread Game #16: Blue Jays at Astros

As someone who clearly remembers the one game against in the Astros in 2017 when they scored like 20 runs and ended Mike Bolsinger’s career, a series sweep would be oh so sweet.
Poll
Do the Jays have a sweep in them?
-
60%
Get out the brooms
-
40%
Walking away with a series W
Poll
Will Santiago Espinal hit another homer today?
-
24%
Seems inevitable
-
75%
Not today, he’s done his duty already
Poll
Will Kikuchi log a quality start today?
-
56%
I believe
-
43%
Sadly no
GO JAYS GO!
We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over)
Loading comments...