Game #16 Preview: Kikuchi vs Garcia

The Blue Jays wrap up their six game road trip, looking to pick up the sweet sweet sweep in Houston against the Astros. Game three of their series gets underway 2:10 ET.

Blue Jays’ Starter

Yusei Kikuchi gets the start for the Jays, his third start of the season. He opened this current road trip in Boston, starting the only game the Jays have lost so far. But it certainly wasn’t his fault the Jays lost, as he gave a very strong start. In that one, he went 5 innings, allowing just 1 run on 3 hits and 3 walks, also striking out 3. He danced around trouble, but ultimately did a good job keeping runners stranded. Overall, the kind of start that you’d be happy to get from your fifth starter every week.

Astros’ Starter

Luis Garcia will go for the Astros, also making his third start of the season. It has been a good start for the young righty so far, as through his first 9.2 innings, he has a 2.79 ERA. He has allowed those 3 runs on 6 hits and 3 walks, striking out 8.

Garcia faced the Jays once last year, throwing one of his best starts of the season. He allowed just 1 run on 3 hits over 6 innings, walking 2 and striking out 8. He throws a mid-90s fastball well over half the time, but his other four pitches he’ll mix in pretty evenly, making things tough. But the best way to hit those other pitches is to not miss the fastball, so that will have to be the strategy today.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

Astros’ Lineup

Yesterday’s Heroes

Ty France went 5-6 with a home run and 5 RBI, picking up the Monster Bat from a pretty crowded field. His big night helped his Mariners beat the Royals 13-7.

Kevin Kiermaier hit a 2 out 2-run walkoff home run in the bottom of the 11th, delivering the 3-2 victory for the Rays. In a whole bunch craziness throughout that game, including the combined 9 inning no-hitter being broken up in the 10th, it was Kiermaier that walks away with an award from it all, the WPA King trophy with an insane .837 mark.

Kyle Hendricks threw 7 shutout innings, allowing just 2 hits and nothing else while striking out a pair while taking home the Pitcher of the Day award. He also picked up the win, one of the easiest in the history of the game, as his Cubs embarrassed the Pirates 21-0.

