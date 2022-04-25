Today in Blue Jays History: The Coghlan Leap

Five Years Ago

This was a weird game from the announcement of the starting lineup. First, Russell Martin was in the starting line as the third baseman (he hadn’t started a game at third since 2013). And then, in the 11th inning, noted pinch-hitter Marcus Stroman doubled and scored what turned out to be the winning run. Either of those things could have been the big story of the game, but there was this (watch the video, did he touch third?):

Which spawned a t-shirt:

I would have bought a t-shirt of the Stroman double. It was huge. The game went to extra innings. Roberto Osuna had a blown save in the ninth. In the 11th, after a line out from Ryan Goins, Stroman pinch hit for Jason Gilli. Later, Steve Pearce hit into an error, shortstop Aledmys Dias threw wide of first on an easy ground ball, and Marcus scored from second.

If you want the build-up: