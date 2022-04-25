Monday Bantering: Bits of Jays Stuff

Happy Monday.

There are little bits of Jays’s news.

Shi Davidi tells us that Cavan Biggio is ‘experiencing symptoms’ and is likely to end up on the Covid IL. If he does, Bowden Francis will be added to the roster.

This series pitching matchups:

Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi vs Jose Berrios

Tuesday: Nick Pivetta vs Kevin Gausman

Wednesday: Michael Wacha vs. Ross Stripling

Thursday: TBD vs Alek Manoah.

The Red Sox announced that pitchers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford have been put on the restricted list. They won’t get service time and don’t have to be paid (that part is up to the team). Pitchers John Schreiber and Tyler Danish have been added to their roster.

Schreiber isn’t on the Red Sox 40-man roster. He doesn’t have to be added to replace a player put on the restrictive list due to someone not being able to cross the border. Schreiber was a 15th-round pick in the 2016 draft by the Tigers. The Red Sox grabbed him off waivers in February of 2021 but dropped him from their 40-man this off-season. He has pitched 10.1 innings in Triple-A with a 1.74 ERA and 13 strikeouts.

Danish was signed as a free agent back in February. He pitched in 2 games for the Red Sox earlier in the season, allowing no hits, 2 walks with 5 strikeouts. He’s also pitched 3 games in Triple-A.

There are some injury updates:

Teoscar Hernandez is ‘progressing well’ and will take BP this week.

Hyun Jin Ryu will throw BP this week.

Danny Jansen is progressing slower than Teoscar by will start swinging the bat soon.

Nate Pearson will throw BP this week too.

Today’s lineup against the Red Sox:

#BlueJays Lineup 04/25/22



1. George Springer CF

2. Bo Bichette SS

3. Vladimir Guerrero 1B

4. Lourdes Gurriel DH

5. Matt Chapman 3B

6. Alejandro Kirk C

7. Raimel Tapia LF

8. Santiago Espinal 2B

9. Bradley Zimmer RF



Yesterday’s umpire scorecard for the Jays loss to the Astros: