 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread Game #17: Red Sox at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
/ new
MLB: APR 24 Blue Jays at Astros Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Let’s start this week with a W.

Here are tonight’s lineups. Gurriel will DH, Zimmer gets the start in right, and Kirk will catch this one.

Today's Lineups

RED SOX BLUE JAYS
Enrique Hernandez - CF George Springer - CF
Alex Verdugo - LF Bo Bichette - SS
Xander Bogaerts - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Rafael Devers - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - DH
J.D. Martinez - DH Matt Chapman - 3B
Jackie Bradley - RF Alejandro Kirk - C
Bobby Dalbec - 1B Raimel Tapia - LF
Christian Arroyo - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B
Kevin Plawecki - C Bradley Zimmer - RF
Nathan Eovaldi - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

Poll

How many games will the Jays win in this series?

view results
  • 0%
    0
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    1
    (0 votes)
  • 66%
    2
    (24 votes)
  • 33%
    All 3!
    (12 votes)
36 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Bowden Francis make his debut this series?

view results
  • 26%
    Yes, and he’ll be great!
    (6 votes)
  • 73%
    Not this series
    (17 votes)
23 votes total Vote Now

Poll

The Jays will score their first run in the:

view results
  • 66%
    first to third inning
    (18 votes)
  • 33%
    fourth to sixth inning
    (9 votes)
  • 0%
    seventh to ninth inning
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    extra innings
    (0 votes)
27 votes total Vote Now

GO JAYS GO!

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over)

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...