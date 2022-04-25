GameThread Game #17: Red Sox at Blue Jays

Let’s start this week with a W.

Here are tonight’s lineups. Gurriel will DH, Zimmer gets the start in right, and Kirk will catch this one.

Today's Lineups RED SOX BLUE JAYS Enrique Hernandez - CF George Springer - CF Alex Verdugo - LF Bo Bichette - SS Xander Bogaerts - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Rafael Devers - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - DH J.D. Martinez - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Jackie Bradley - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Bobby Dalbec - 1B Raimel Tapia - LF Christian Arroyo - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B Kevin Plawecki - C Bradley Zimmer - RF Nathan Eovaldi - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

Poll How many games will the Jays win in this series? 0

1

2

All 3! vote view results 0% 0 (0 votes)

0% 1 (0 votes)

66% 2 (24 votes)

33% All 3! (12 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Bowden Francis make his debut this series? Yes, and he’ll be great!

Not this series vote view results 26% Yes, and he’ll be great! (6 votes)

73% Not this series (17 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

Poll The Jays will score their first run in the: first to third inning

fourth to sixth inning

seventh to ninth inning

extra innings vote view results 66% first to third inning (18 votes)

33% fourth to sixth inning (9 votes)

0% seventh to ninth inning (0 votes)

0% extra innings (0 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

GO JAYS GO!

