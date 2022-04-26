 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread Game #18: Red Sox at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Jays are looking to guarantee a split as they play their second of four games (I promise I always knew it was a four game series, and never wrote a poll question that said otherwise).

Winning has felt good. Let’s keep it going.

Poll

How many times will the Jays load the bases tonight?

Poll

How many runs will the Jays score off Pivetta?

Poll

Will a Blue Jay steal a base tonight?

GO JAYS GO!

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over)

