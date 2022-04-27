 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Bantering: Borucki to IL

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in extra innings Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Happy Wednesday. With Covid behind me, I’m trying to get back to trying to get back into shape. I did a TRX class this morning, and I’m going to be hurting for the rest of the week.

Ryan Borucki, who pitched last night, has been placed on the IL with a blister on his middle finger on his left hand. He’s pitched in two games so far this season, getting 4 outs without allowing a hit, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez takes his spot on the active roster. Andrew has pitched in 5 games for Buffalo, totalling 6.1 innings, allowing just 2 hits, 1 walk, and 7 strikeouts. He had 5 strikeouts in 3.1 innings this spring.

The Blue Jays lead the league in home runs, 26. The Angels sit second at 24.

Today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

RED SOX BLUE JAYS
Trevor Story - 2B George Springer - CF
Alex Verdugo - LF Bo Bichette - SS
Xander Bogaerts - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Rafael Devers - 3B Zack Collins - DH
J.D. Martinez - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Enrique Hernandez - CF Raimel Tapia - RF
Jackie Bradley - RF Matt Chapman - 3B
Bobby Dalbec - 1B Gosuke Katoh - 2B
Kevin Plawecki - C Tyler Heineman - C
Michael Wacha - RHP Ross Stripling - RHP

