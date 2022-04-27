Wednesday Bantering: Borucki to IL

Happy Wednesday. With Covid behind me, I’m trying to get back to trying to get back into shape. I did a TRX class this morning, and I’m going to be hurting for the rest of the week.

Ryan Borucki, who pitched last night, has been placed on the IL with a blister on his middle finger on his left hand. He’s pitched in two games so far this season, getting 4 outs without allowing a hit, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez takes his spot on the active roster. Andrew has pitched in 5 games for Buffalo, totalling 6.1 innings, allowing just 2 hits, 1 walk, and 7 strikeouts. He had 5 strikeouts in 3.1 innings this spring.

The Blue Jays lead the league in home runs, 26. The Angels sit second at 24.

Today’s lineups: