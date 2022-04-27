 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread Game #19: Red Sox at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in extra innings Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Last night was really fun. I had given up hope, but heard the game tying homer while I was making dinner. This team is fun.

I for one am a big fan of how quickly Teoscar is able to bounce back from oblique injuries:

Here are tonight’s lineups. Heineman will get a start for the first time in a couple weeks, Katoh will get the start at second, and Collins will DH.

Today's Lineups

RED SOX BLUE JAYS
Trevor Story - 2B George Springer - CF
Alex Verdugo - LF Bo Bichette - SS
Xander Bogaerts - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Rafael Devers - 3B Zack Collins - DH
J.D. Martinez - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Enrique Hernandez - CF Raimel Tapia - RF
Jackie Bradley - RF Matt Chapman - 3B
Bobby Dalbec - 1B Gosuke Katoh - 2B
Kevin Plawecki - C Tyler Heineman - C
Michael Wacha - RHP Ross Stripling - RHP

Poll

Will the bottom third of the order have an extra base hit tonight?

view results
  • 80%
    Obviously!
    (33 votes)
  • 19%
    Nope
    (8 votes)
41 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Stripling will throw his last pitch in the:

view results
  • 2%
    first-third
    (1 vote)
  • 46%
    fourth
    (20 votes)
  • 41%
    fifth
    (18 votes)
  • 9%
    sixth or later
    (4 votes)
43 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will use more pitchers tonight?

view results
  • 47%
    Red Sox
    (20 votes)
  • 52%
    Blue Jays
    (22 votes)
42 votes total Vote Now

GO JAYS GO!

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over)

