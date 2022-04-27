GameThread Game #19: Red Sox at Blue Jays

Last night was really fun. I had given up hope, but heard the game tying homer while I was making dinner. This team is fun.

I for one am a big fan of how quickly Teoscar is able to bounce back from oblique injuries:

Teoscar Update:



Ran the bases again today, will face the velo machine tomorrow. Shouldn’t need a rehab assignment if he can take some live BP. Charlie Montoyo says he doesn’t think he will be back for the weekend, but you never know. #Bluejays pic.twitter.com/71MRqsjr8Z — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) April 27, 2022

Here are tonight’s lineups. Heineman will get a start for the first time in a couple weeks, Katoh will get the start at second, and Collins will DH.

Today's Lineups RED SOX BLUE JAYS Trevor Story - 2B George Springer - CF Alex Verdugo - LF Bo Bichette - SS Xander Bogaerts - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Rafael Devers - 3B Zack Collins - DH J.D. Martinez - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF Enrique Hernandez - CF Raimel Tapia - RF Jackie Bradley - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Bobby Dalbec - 1B Gosuke Katoh - 2B Kevin Plawecki - C Tyler Heineman - C Michael Wacha - RHP Ross Stripling - RHP

Poll Will the bottom third of the order have an extra base hit tonight? Obviously!

Nope vote view results 80% Obviously! (33 votes)

19% Nope (8 votes) 41 votes total Vote Now

Poll Stripling will throw his last pitch in the: first-third

fourth

fifth

sixth or later vote view results 2% first-third (1 vote)

46% fourth (20 votes)

41% fifth (18 votes)

9% sixth or later (4 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will use more pitchers tonight? Red Sox

Blue Jays vote view results 47% Red Sox (20 votes)

52% Blue Jays (22 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

GO JAYS GO!

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over)