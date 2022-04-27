Jays lose to Red Sox

Red Sox 7 Blue Jays 1

We could have done with some offense.

The Jays only had 5 hits total, having trouble with Michael Wacha and more problems with the Red Sox bullpen.

George Springer had 2 hits. No other Jay had more than one. Gosuke Katoh has his first MLB hit, a double (our only extra-base hit of the game.

The most worrying moment was when Vladimir Guerrero fouled a ball off his foot. It looked very painful, but he stayed in the game, so I’d imagine nothing was broken, but I’d think it would be very sore tomorrow.

Ross Stripling had a lovely start. 5 innings, 5 hits (many of the seeing eye type), 1 earned, no walks and 7 strikeouts. It will be tough to take him out of the rotation when Hyun Jin Ryu comes off the IL if he keeps going like this.

Trent Thornton had a rough time in relief. His first rough outing of the season. He gave up 3 hits and 2 earned. He started his inning with 3 straight singles. That, plus a couple of sac flies, was his inning.

Trevor Richards got two outs but also gave out two walks. Tayler Saucedo got the last out of the seventh.

Julian Merryweather allowed 2 runs, on 2 hits, in his inning, starting it would back-to-back doubles.

And today’s call-up Andrew Vasquez started the ninth, hitting a batter and giving up 2 singles before getting his first out as a Blue Jay. Bowden Francis came in with one out and gave up an RBI double before getting out of the inning.

Jay of the Day: Stripling (.162 WPA). He deserved better. A few runs would have made it a much better night.

Suckage: Thornton (-.248), Gurriel (-.100, 0 for 4), Bichette (-.099, 1 for 4), and Merryweather (-.091).

The Jays drop out of first place for the first time this season, dropping half a game behind the Yankees at 12-7.

Tomorrow we have a rare weekday day game. 3:00 Eastern start. Alek Manoah (3-0, 2.00) goes against Garrett Whitlock (1-0, 0.66, in 5 games, 1 start).