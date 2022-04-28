Thursday Bantering: Vlad Sits Today

I think we all knew this was going to happen today. After Vlad fouled that one off his foot I figured he would be getting today off. I’m hoping this will be his only day off from this. Tapia batting fourth is interesting.
But then, on the Boston side, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez are having days off.
Today's Lineups
|RED SOX
|BLUE JAYS
|Trevor Story - 2B
|George Springer - DH
|Alex Verdugo - LF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Enrique Hernandez - CF
|Raimel Tapia - RF
|Jackie Bradley - RF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Christian Arroyo - SS
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Bobby Dalbec - 1B
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Travis Shaw - DH
|Gosuke Katoh - 1B
|Christian Vazquez - C
|Bradley Zimmer - CF
|Garrett Whitlock - RHP
|Alek Manoah - RHP
Yahoo Sports has a nice story on Gosuke Katoh.
“I just thought it’d be hilarious,” Katoh said with a smile. “There’s no other situation in the world where I can Rick Roll up to like 50,000 people.”
The Astley song would play four more times before Katoh would record his first major-league hit. That finally came Wednesday, when the 27-year-old laced a double off Boston Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. The ball was thrown in for safe-keeping, and as Katoh took the field on defence in the top half of the fifth inning, he got hugs and pats on the back from his Toronto teammates.
