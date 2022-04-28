Thursday Bantering: Vlad Sits Today

I think we all knew this was going to happen today. After Vlad fouled that one off his foot I figured he would be getting today off. I’m hoping this will be his only day off from this. Tapia batting fourth is interesting.

But then, on the Boston side, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez are having days off.

Today's Lineups RED SOX BLUE JAYS Trevor Story - 2B George Springer - DH Alex Verdugo - LF Bo Bichette - SS Rafael Devers - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Enrique Hernandez - CF Raimel Tapia - RF Jackie Bradley - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Christian Arroyo - SS Alejandro Kirk - C Bobby Dalbec - 1B Santiago Espinal - 2B Travis Shaw - DH Gosuke Katoh - 1B Christian Vazquez - C Bradley Zimmer - CF Garrett Whitlock - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

Yahoo Sports has a nice story on Gosuke Katoh.