GameThread Game #21: Astros @ Blue Jays

It is my son Dwight’s birthday today. Also, Willie Nelson’s birthday, who is somewhat older than my son.
I see that today’s game isn’t on Sportsnet West, but I found Sportsnet East on the upper channels on my tv.
There is a roster move happening before today’s game. Vinny Capra is up from Buffalo, with Bowden Francis going the other way. Capra had to be added to the 40-man. He’s infield depth. Capra is hitting .304/.377/.478 in 18 games, with one steal. He’s 25 and hasn’t been in the majors.
The good news is that Vlad is back in the lineup.
There is a lot of pre-game talk about the baseballs not travelling as far this year. We’ve all noticed that balls we think are going out die on the track, or before the track. I wish baseball would stop playing around with the ball.
Today's Lineups
|ASTROS
|BLUE JAYS
|Chas McCormick - LF
|George Springer - CF
|Jeremy Pena - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Alex Bregman - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Yordan Alvarez - DH
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Yuli Gurriel - 1B
|Zack Collins - DH
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Aledmys Diaz - 2B
|Raimel Tapia - RF
|Jose Siri - CF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Tyler Heineman - C
|Jose Urquidy - RHP
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
