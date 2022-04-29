 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread Game #21: Astros @ Blue Jays

By Tom Dakers
It is my son Dwight’s birthday today. Also, Willie Nelson’s birthday, who is somewhat older than my son.

I see that today’s game isn’t on Sportsnet West, but I found Sportsnet East on the upper channels on my tv.

There is a roster move happening before today’s game. Vinny Capra is up from Buffalo, with Bowden Francis going the other way. Capra had to be added to the 40-man. He’s infield depth. Capra is hitting .304/.377/.478 in 18 games, with one steal. He’s 25 and hasn’t been in the majors.

The good news is that Vlad is back in the lineup.

There is a lot of pre-game talk about the baseballs not travelling as far this year. We’ve all noticed that balls we think are going out die on the track, or before the track. I wish baseball would stop playing around with the ball.

Today's Lineups

ASTROS BLUE JAYS
Chas McCormick - LF George Springer - CF
Jeremy Pena - SS Bo Bichette - SS
Alex Bregman - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Yordan Alvarez - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Yuli Gurriel - 1B Zack Collins - DH
Kyle Tucker - RF Matt Chapman - 3B
Aledmys Diaz - 2B Raimel Tapia - RF
Jose Siri - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B
Martin Maldonado - C Tyler Heineman - C
Jose Urquidy - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

