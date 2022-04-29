GameThread Game #21: Astros @ Blue Jays

It is my son Dwight’s birthday today. Also, Willie Nelson’s birthday, who is somewhat older than my son.

I see that today’s game isn’t on Sportsnet West, but I found Sportsnet East on the upper channels on my tv.

There is a roster move happening before today’s game. Vinny Capra is up from Buffalo, with Bowden Francis going the other way. Capra had to be added to the 40-man. He’s infield depth. Capra is hitting .304/.377/.478 in 18 games, with one steal. He’s 25 and hasn’t been in the majors.

The good news is that Vlad is back in the lineup.

There is a lot of pre-game talk about the baseballs not travelling as far this year. We’ve all noticed that balls we think are going out die on the track, or before the track. I wish baseball would stop playing around with the ball.

Today's Lineups ASTROS BLUE JAYS Chas McCormick - LF George Springer - CF Jeremy Pena - SS Bo Bichette - SS Alex Bregman - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Yordan Alvarez - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF Yuli Gurriel - 1B Zack Collins - DH Kyle Tucker - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Aledmys Diaz - 2B Raimel Tapia - RF Jose Siri - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B Martin Maldonado - C Tyler Heineman - C Jose Urquidy - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Poll Will we see Capra this series? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll The Jays will win ___ games this series? 3

2

1

0 vote view results 0% 3 (0 votes)

0% 2 (0 votes)

0% 1 (0 votes)

0% 0 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now