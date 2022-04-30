Game #22 Preview: Garcia vs Berríos

The Blue Jays continue their series with the Astros this afternoon, looking to avoid their first back-to-back losses of the year. The game gets underway at 3:07 ET.

Blue Jays’ Starter

José Berríos will make his fifth start of the season, and he continues to see his season numbers get better and better with each start. After 18.1 innings, he has run his season numbers to a 1-0 record with a 4.91 ERA and a 5.06 FIP. All of that is thanks to a 3.00 ERA over 18 innings since his disaster of a season opener. His combination of 15 strikeouts and 5 walks in that period shows that he definitely still has room for some expected improvement, so hopefully we continue to see strong starts from him.

Astros’ Starter

Dancin’ Luis Garcia gets the ball today for the Astros, and he’s ready to entertain with his 12-step windup. Garcia will be making his fourth start of the season, and has certainly has had his highs and lows this season. Through 15.2 innings, he has allowed 8 runs on 11 hits and 4 walks, striking out 14. But he has also allowed 3 home runs, and that puts his FIP of 4.60 right in line with his ERA of 4.57. After a 3.48 ERA on the season last year, I think the Astros are hoping for better than what he has given them so far.

The biggest blip on his numbers came the last time he was on the mound, facing these very same Blue Jays. In that start, he made it through 6 innings, but he allowed 5 runs on 5 hits and a walk, striking out 6. He was touched up for a pair of home runs, one by Gurriel and a three run shot by Collins in the 6th.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

Astros’ Lineup

Yesterday’s Heroes

Andrés Giménez went 3-4 with a home run and a double, driving in 4 runs to earn the Monster Bat award. His home run was a grand slam in the 3rd inning, and that combined with his other hits helped him to a .425 WPA and the WPA King trophy as well. His output helped his Guardians beat the Athletics 9-8.

The cavalcade of Mets pitchers from last night all get a share of the Pitcher of the Day award. The combination of of Tylor Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz held the Phillies hitless for the first no-hitter of the 2022 season. Combined they allowed 6 walks, but otherwise were dominant, with Díaz punctuating the win with a 3 strikeout 9th inning. The Mets unsurprisingly won the game, 3-0, their Major League leading 15th win of the year.

Find the Link

Find the link between Jose Siri and absolutely nobody else.

