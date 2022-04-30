GameThread Game #22: Astros at Blue Jays

I’d like to state for the record that I’m composing this GameThread at 8:27am PT, so if Erik uses the same photo as me, I picked it first :)

Poll How many dingers will the Jays hit today? 0

1

2

3 or more! vote view results 0% 0 (0 votes)

100% 1 (1 vote)

0% 2 (0 votes)

0% 3 or more! (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll Which team will hit more homers todays? Astros

Jays vote view results 0% Astros (0 votes)

100% Jays (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll How many clean innings will Berríos have today 0

1

2

3 or more vote view results 0% 0 (0 votes)

0% 1 (0 votes)

0% 2 (0 votes)

100% 3 or more (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now

GO JAYS GO!

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over)