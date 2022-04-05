 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuesday Bantering: Jays News

By Tom Dakers
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Today’s game doesn’t seem to be on TV, which is too bad, as we have what could be close to our everyday lineup and Alek Manoah starting.

Today's Lineups

ORIOLES BLUE JAYS
DJ Stewart - DH George Springer - CF
Austin Hays - LF Bo Bichette - SS
Anthony Santander - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Trey Mancini - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - DH
Jorge Mateo - SS Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Ramon Urias - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B
Kelvin Gutierrez - 3B Raimel Tapia - RF
Chris Owings - CF Danny Jansen - C
Jacob Nottingham - C Santiago Espinal - 2B
Tyler Wells - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

There are little bits of Jays' news. Nate Pearson has mono. That can be serious and take time to get over. They say that Ross Stripling and Trent Thornton will be long men in the pen. And Tayler Saucedo and Jullian Merryweather will be making the team.

And Gosuke Katoh has made the team. So far, he and David Phelps are the only non-roster spring invites to make the team. I’m wondering if Nathan Lukes still has a chance.

Jon Heyman, among others, has gotten Blue Jays Twitter talking with this:

Jon doesn’t say that to cross the border from Canada to the US, you need to be vaccinated. It isn’t a one-way thing. It goes both ways. Jays tell us their players are all vaccinated.

Of course, the answer is very simple. Get Vaxxed. It is painless. There are no nanobots in the vaccine. It won’t cause autism. It is quick and simple. It isn't bad for you, no matter how many Russian Twitter bots you listen to.

Vaccine requirements are not a new thing. A few years ago, we went to South America, and we needed to get some vaccines to get into the country.

Greg Bird news:

That’s ok. He’s dead to me now.

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...