Tuesday Bantering: Jays News

Today’s game doesn’t seem to be on TV, which is too bad, as we have what could be close to our everyday lineup and Alek Manoah starting.

Today's Lineups ORIOLES BLUE JAYS DJ Stewart - DH George Springer - CF Austin Hays - LF Bo Bichette - SS Anthony Santander - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Trey Mancini - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - DH Jorge Mateo - SS Lourdes Gurriel - LF Ramon Urias - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Kelvin Gutierrez - 3B Raimel Tapia - RF Chris Owings - CF Danny Jansen - C Jacob Nottingham - C Santiago Espinal - 2B Tyler Wells - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

There are little bits of Jays' news. Nate Pearson has mono. That can be serious and take time to get over. They say that Ross Stripling and Trent Thornton will be long men in the pen. And Tayler Saucedo and Jullian Merryweather will be making the team.

And Gosuke Katoh has made the team. So far, he and David Phelps are the only non-roster spring invites to make the team. I’m wondering if Nathan Lukes still has a chance.

Jon Heyman, among others, has gotten Blue Jays Twitter talking with this:

All Blue Jays players making their Opening Day roster are vaccinated, which may give them a real home field advantage. Unvaccinated players by current law r unable to travel to Canada to play immediately. Though vaccination rates r up, many players on other teams remain unvaxxed. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 5, 2022

Jon doesn’t say that to cross the border from Canada to the US, you need to be vaccinated. It isn’t a one-way thing. It goes both ways. Jays tell us their players are all vaccinated.

Of course, the answer is very simple. Get Vaxxed. It is painless. There are no nanobots in the vaccine. It won’t cause autism. It is quick and simple. It isn't bad for you, no matter how many Russian Twitter bots you listen to.

Vaccine requirements are not a new thing. A few years ago, we went to South America, and we needed to get some vaccines to get into the country.

Greg Bird news:

The Yankees have signed 1B Greg Bird to a minor league contract. Bird opted out of his minor league deal with Toronto to re-sign with the Yankees and will report to AAA @swbrailriders. — Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) April 5, 2022

That’s ok. He’s dead to me now.