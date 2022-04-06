Make your 2022 MLB Predictions

With the 2022 season starting in a couple of days, we can make our predictions. Give us your best guess on the following:

1. Give us your guess for the winners in each division.

2. Wild Card teams?

3. Who makes it to the World Series, and who wins?

4. Who gets the major awards in each league. MVP, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year?

5. Pick a breakout Blue Jays player of the year?

6. Who is the biggest disappointment (can be a team or player)?

7. How many Blue Jays wins?

8. Who will be the Jays MVP and Best Pitcher?

And anything else you want to predict.

PECOTA predicts 90.4 wins for the Jays. Let’s have a poll: