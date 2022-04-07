The Annual BBB Introduction Post

My favourite post of the year, because it means the season is starting. And we get to learn about the people who come to the site. Please take part.

The second title comes from a new Ray Wylie Hubbard song off his new album, Co-Staring Too. Hubbard has become a favourite of mine. He’s having a late-career boom. He has been making music for a long time, but his songwriting has taken a giant leap forward in the last few years.

Naturally Wild is a straight-ahead rocker, but there is some religious imagery like many of his songs. I think he must be a fallen Catholic. I’m not religious, but I like songs that draw from that.

When Hugo ran things back in the old days, he would use song lyrics as post titles. Often songs from people no one had ever heard of, but it was cool and gave the site a personality. I followed the tradition for a while, but..... let's just say SB Nation wasn’t a huge fan of the practice. I’d get emails saying, ‘Can you guys stop that’. Between that and the fact that I would spend more time trying to find the perfect lyric than I would spend writing the post, the practice petered out. I do have a great memory for song lyrics.

Name: Tom Dakers (I was one of three Tom Dakers, but my dad passed this year, so we are down to two, I’ve become the reigning Tom Dakers. One day, the title will pass on to my son). I’ve been on the site since 2008 and was Rincewind back then, but figured since I’d say things like ‘JP should be fired’, I really ought to sign my name to posts.

Location: Calgary, Alberta.

Favourite Current Jay: Generally, whoever got the last hit or struck out the last batter, but I feel Matt Chapman will become a favourite.

Favourite All-Time Jay: Another that changes constantly, but let's say, Jesse Barfield.

Favourite Non-Jay: Gary Carter

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect: After this spring training, Orelvis Martinez.

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond: Still second base, don’t have the Metaphysical arm for short.

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit: Still want to get to KC someday. I really want to see the Negro League Hall of Fame.

Favourite Baseball Movie: Bull Durham (I have been repeating the line ‘don’t think you hurt the team’ while playing tennis). Also, love Mr. Baseball, which has Buck Martinez playing a catcher (typecasting).

What have you done to stay sane in the past year: I’ve been trying to get into shape. I’m down 26 pounds since August; I’d like 5 more or so.

When Not Bantering, I: Well, I own several guitars, ukuleles, a mandolin or two, and some other stringed instruments. I occasionally play them. I’m always looking for the next one. And I’ve been playing tennis and squash since November. I’m starting to get better at them. I finally won my ‘box’ in my squash box league.

On Twitter I am: @Bluebirdbanter (I know, I’m very original).

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact: Once, I rode an elevator with BB King. And I appeared on stage with the Alberta Ballet.

Walkup Song: Naturally Wild (likely my walkup song as a pitcher).

Name: Kate

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Favourite Current Jay: After this week, it might be Gosuke Katoh

Favourite Non-Jay: Probably still Andrew McCutchen

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect: I miss Patrick Murphy

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond: Broadcast coordinator

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit: Petco. It’s so close!

Favourite Baseball Movie: The Blue Jays 2022 season. We saw the trailer for last year.

What have you done to stay sane in the past year: A lot of rock climbing and time spent outdoors. And as always, music.

When Not Bantering, I: help make reality TV shows

On Twitter I am: @OhKStan

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact: Have guessed 10 Heardle songs correctly with only one second played.

Name: Erik T

Location: Saskatoon

Favourite Current Jay: José Berríos

Favourite All-Time Jay: Roy Halladay

Favourite Non-Jay: Juan Soto

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect: Manuel Beltre

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond: 60’6” from home.

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit: Kauffman. I made it to Fenway last year. Was neat, happy I saw it, in absolutely no hurry to return.

Favourite Baseball Movie: Major League

What have you done to stay sane in the past year: lol “stay”. Err, uh… Wordle? Computer games? Disc golf? Winter was only 6 months this year, so that was nice.

When Not Bantering, I: plan communities.

On Twitter I am: @Erik_G_T, and always there.

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact: I scored my first eagle in disc golf last week! And the last round of regular golf I played last fall, I missed 2 different eagle putts for what would have been my first eagles in that sport too.

Walking up to the plate song: “See My Vest” by C.M. Burns ft. Waylon S.

Name: Leo / Minor Leaguer

Location: Toronto

Favourite Current Jay: I’ll pick Adam Cimber (Sorry Trent, my boy)

Favourite All-Time Jay: Roy Halladay

Favourite Non-Jay: Joey Votto

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect: Eric Pardinho

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond: Mascot that always loses mascot races

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit: Asahi Baseball Stadium in Koror, Palau

Favourite Baseball Movie: Angels in the Outfield (one of the first baseball movies I remember seeing)

What have you done to stay sane in the past year: Did not stay sane

When Not Bantering, I: Read the news

On Twitter I am: @Minor_Leaguer

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact: Has pooped in stadiums in short season-A (RIP), low-A, high-A, triple-A, and MLB

Name: Matt W

Location: GTA

Favourite Current Jay: Since Shawn Green, I’ve generally avoided getting attached to players, and I couldn’t really pick one from among a half dozen I currently really enjoy. A first-world problem as they say.

Favourite All-Time Jay: Halladay

Favourite Non-Jay: Beyond the Jays and their system, I don’t really have the bandwidth to pay attention to other baseball

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect: Such a loaded question, but I don’t really have one at the moment honestly.

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond: Catcher

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit: Let’s make this Ballpark I’d Most Like to have visited, and I really wish that I knew about the St. Catharines Stompers minor league affiliate back in the late 1990s when I first got interested.

Favourite Baseball Movie: Major League

What have you done to stay sane in this past year: Objection; assumes a premise not in evidence

When Not Bantering, I: am trying to avoid getting hooked on any more Wordle derivatives.

On Twitter I am: still not

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact: I’m told I hate fun, so this can’t really be applicable then (Editor note: still better than Minor Leaguer’s answer)