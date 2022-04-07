2022 Toronto Blue Jays Opening Day Roster

The Blue Jays announced their Opening Day 28-man roster for the 2022 season.

On Opening Day, Toronto will feature 15 pitchers and 13 position players (three catchers, six infielders, and four outfielders).

The newly-acquired Zack Collins has made the team as the third catcher, wearing #21. The last Jays player to wear it was fellow backstop Luke Maile in 2019. Dante Bichette wore it in 2020 and John Schneider switched to #21 last year after the arrival of José Berríos. And as expected, Gosuke Katoh has been officially selected to the 40-man roster and he has also made the Opening Day roster.

Pitchers Ryan Borucki and Nate Pearson will start the season on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 4) with a right hamstring strain and mononucleosis, respectively.

Major League Baseball teams will play with an expanded roster of 28 active players in April to account for the shortened spring training period. On May 1, the active roster will be reduced to 26 players, with a limit of 13 pitchers. Also on that day, the minimum inactive time for pitchers placed on the injured list will be 15 days.

Blue Jays Roster Tree Route Map

The most up to date Blue Jays roster tree can be found on this page: https://www.bluebirdbanter.com/pages/blue-jays-roster-tree