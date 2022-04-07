 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jays trade for Bradley Zimmer

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Cleveland Guardians Photo Day Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

I guess, the Jays weren’t happy with the 4th/5th outfielder situation. I don’t know that this is an upgrade.

The Jays traded Anthony Castro to the Guardians for Bradley Zimmer. Zimmer is 29. He is out of options. Last year he hit .227/.325/.344 (considering the 35.1% strikeout rate, that line isn’t so bad. Career he’s hit .221/.321/.342 (with a strikeout rate of a long play record, 33 and a third). He has speed. He stole 15 bases last year. He is a LHB, though when you hit that poorly, I don’t know that it matters).

He is a good defensive outfielder, career 6.0 UZR/150 in CF and 9.6 in RF.

I don't know what this means for Raimel Tapia (pudding). Perhaps Collins will be sent out, and we’ll go with two catchers, or maybe Katoh (but I hope not). Tapia doesn’t have any options either.

Anthony Castro got into 25 games last year and was perfectly average.

Bradley had been a top prospect, he was #31 on Baseball America’s top prospect list in 2016. Who knows, maybe there is something there. Ross and Mark should know. And we really didn’t give up much.

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...