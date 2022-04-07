Jays trade for Bradley Zimmer

I guess, the Jays weren’t happy with the 4th/5th outfielder situation. I don’t know that this is an upgrade.

The Jays traded Anthony Castro to the Guardians for Bradley Zimmer. Zimmer is 29. He is out of options. Last year he hit .227/.325/.344 (considering the 35.1% strikeout rate, that line isn’t so bad. Career he’s hit .221/.321/.342 (with a strikeout rate of a long play record, 33 and a third). He has speed. He stole 15 bases last year. He is a LHB, though when you hit that poorly, I don’t know that it matters).

He is a good defensive outfielder, career 6.0 UZR/150 in CF and 9.6 in RF.

I don't know what this means for Raimel Tapia (pudding). Perhaps Collins will be sent out, and we’ll go with two catchers, or maybe Katoh (but I hope not). Tapia doesn’t have any options either.

Anthony Castro got into 25 games last year and was perfectly average.

Bradley had been a top prospect, he was #31 on Baseball America’s top prospect list in 2016. Who knows, maybe there is something there. Ross and Mark should know. And we really didn’t give up much.