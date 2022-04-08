Opening Day GameThread

It’s opening day, and I’m beyond excited, but also beyond swamped with work (put together a new show in 6 weeks they said. It will be fun they said).
I was invited to answer some questions about the Blue Jays over at the Rangers SB Nation site.
Poll
Which team do you dislike more?
Here is your Toronto Blue Jays opening day lineup. It’s a thing of beauty.
YOUR FIRST LINEUP OF 2022 #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/VaAlyz4n0x— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 8, 2022
Poll
How many games will the Jays win in this series?
Poll
Who will be the first Blue Jay to hit a home run this season?
Poll
Who will have the best start in this series?
-
16%
Berríos
-
66%
Gausman
-
17%
Ryu
GO JAYS GO!
