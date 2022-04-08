 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening Day GameThread

By Kate Stanwick
Home opening weekend Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

It’s opening day, and I’m beyond excited, but also beyond swamped with work (put together a new show in 6 weeks they said. It will be fun they said).

I was invited to answer some questions about the Blue Jays over at the Rangers SB Nation site.

Which team do you dislike more?

Here is your Toronto Blue Jays opening day lineup. It’s a thing of beauty.

How many games will the Jays win in this series?

Who will be the first Blue Jay to hit a home run this season?

Who will have the best start in this series?

GO JAYS GO!

