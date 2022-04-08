Opening Day GameThread

It’s opening day, and I’m beyond excited, but also beyond swamped with work (put together a new show in 6 weeks they said. It will be fun they said).

I was invited to answer some questions about the Blue Jays over at the Rangers SB Nation site.

Poll Which team do you dislike more? The Rangers

The Astros vote view results 38% The Rangers (52 votes)

61% The Astros (82 votes) 134 votes total Vote Now

Here is your Toronto Blue Jays opening day lineup. It’s a thing of beauty.

YOUR FIRST LINEUP OF 2022 #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/VaAlyz4n0x — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 8, 2022

Poll How many games will the Jays win in this series? 0

1

2

All 3! vote view results 3% 0 (4 votes)

8% 1 (10 votes)

36% 2 (45 votes)

52% All 3! (65 votes) 124 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will be the first Blue Jay to hit a home run this season? This poll is closed 31% Vladdy (31 votes)

3% Biggio (3 votes)

3% Espinal (3 votes)

9% Bichette (9 votes)

13% Hernandez (13 votes)

7% Chapman (7 votes)

3% Gurriel (3 votes)

4% Jansen (4 votes)

3% Kirk (3 votes)

1% Tapia (1 vote)

21% Springer (21 votes) 98 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will have the best start in this series? Berríos

Gausman

Ryu vote view results 16% Berríos (23 votes)

66% Gausman (94 votes)

17% Ryu (24 votes) 141 votes total Vote Now

GO JAYS GO!

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. You can Adopt-a-Jay here, and here’s a helpful tutorial on how to post images in the comments.