Opening Day Lineup

Scheduled day off for Vlad. Kidding, kidding.
I’d be good with seeing this lineup 161 more times.
You’ll be happy to know that they split up the lefty hitter.
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|BLUE JAYS
|Brad Miller - LF
|George Springer - CF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Corey Seager - SS
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Mitch Garver - C
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Adolis Garcia - CF
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Kole Calhoun - RF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Andy Ibanez - 3B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Willie Calhoun - DH
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Jon Gray - RHP
|Jose Berrios - RHP
Kate answered some questions for our friends at Lone Star Ball. Great job Kate.
Bodog had an interview with John Gibbons.
"Vladdy should be an MVP candidate every year..."— Bodog (@BodogCA) April 8, 2022
Former Jays manager John Gibbons joined @stustone on Talking Points and made a bold prediction for #27 ahead of #OpeningDay :
55 for Junior! pic.twitter.com/AgmiVI5goG
Wilson made a glove delivery to some Blue Jays players and made this video.
They are bringing out the big flag tonight.
Been awhile but…Hey Blue Jays fans! It’s rehearsal time on the field and Rogers Centre is looking great! I’m rehearsing things too techy style. Blue Jays host Texas 7pm ET on SN590 & Sportsnet radio network! Opening Day fever is all over the place!! pic.twitter.com/u2OYirj78O— Tomyoung590 (@tomyoung590) April 8, 2022
