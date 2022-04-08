Opening Day Lineup

Scheduled day off for Vlad. Kidding, kidding.

I’d be good with seeing this lineup 161 more times.

You’ll be happy to know that they split up the lefty hitter.

Today's Lineups RANGERS BLUE JAYS Brad Miller - LF George Springer - CF Marcus Semien - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Corey Seager - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Mitch Garver - C Teoscar Hernandez - RF Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Adolis Garcia - CF Alejandro Kirk - DH Kole Calhoun - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Andy Ibanez - 3B Danny Jansen - C Willie Calhoun - DH Cavan Biggio - 2B Jon Gray - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

