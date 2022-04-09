GameThread Game #2: Rangers at Blue Jays

Yesterday, I was on a work zoom call that started the same time the Jays game did. With periodic checks, I saw there was a lot of video tributes, a lot of awards, and a lot of delaying the game start time. Eventually, the brief glances were of Jose Berríos’s less than stellar start, and I didn’t feel so bad about missing it anymore.

The call finally ended in the 5th, and you all know what happened there. I was able to watch the last couple innings with my mom over FaceTime. What a way to start the season.

Is it too early in the season for injury updates? We’ve got ‘em, anyway:

Blue Jays still plan to stretch Pearson out to a starter’s workload. Will take some time as he’s essentially restarting spring training progression.



Whether he’s starting or pitching bulk outings out of bullpen upon return will depend on club’s circumstances, needs at the time. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 9, 2022

Here are today’s lineups. Kirk will catch for Kevin Gausman, Tapia gets a start, and Gurriel will DH.

Today's Lineups RANGERS BLUE JAYS Brad Miller - LF George Springer - CF Marcus Semien - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Corey Seager - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Adolis Garcia - CF Lourdes Gurriel - DH Kole Calhoun - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Andy Ibanez - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C Willie Calhoun - DH Raimel Tapia - LF Jonah Heim - C Cavan Biggio - 2B Dane Dunning - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

GO JAYS GO!

