Game #23 Preview: Valdez vs Gausman

The Blue Jays and Astros wrap up their three game weekend series this afternoon, playing the rubber match after splitting the first two. First pitch is scheduled for 1:37 ET.

Blue Jays’ Starter

Excellent addition Kevin Gausman will make his fifth start of the season for the Jays. So far this year he is 1-1 with a 2.19 ERA. He enters play with an amazing 0.54 FIP, leading to an MLB best fWAR of 1.4. Through 24.2 innings, he has struck out 31 batters and has yet to walk anyone or allow a home run. Just a phenomenal start to his season.

Astros’ Starter

Framber Valdez will also be making his fifth start of the season for the Astros. His season is also off to a good start, coming in to play with a 1-1 record and a 3.15 ERA. Through 20 innings, he has 17 strikeouts against 12 walks, but just like Gausman, he has not allowed a home run this year. Valdez and Gausman are 2 of 11 pitchers this year who have made it at least 20 innings without giving up a home run.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

Astros’ Lineup

Yesterday’s Heroes

George Springer, with his 2 home runs, HBP and stolen base, gets the Monster Bat award. He drove in the only two runs in the Jays’ 2-1 win over the Astros.

Merrill Kelly threw 7 shutout innings, allowing just 2 hits and bean ball while striking out 4 batters to bring home the Pitcher of the Day award. He also got the win as his Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 2-0.

Nathan Eovaldi fell just short of the Pitcher of the Day award as well, losing in a tiebreaker because he faced a worse team. But he did go 7 shutout innings as well, which occurred in an even tighter game, and as a result he is our WPA King. Eovaldi put up .488 WPA on the day, but it wasn’t enough because his Red Sox lost on a walk-off error and fell 2-1 to the Orioles.

Find the Link

Find the link between Michael Brantley and Gary Matthews Jr.

