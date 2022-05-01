Jays Roster Moves: Katoh and Francis Down

The Blue Jays made a couple of roster moves to get down to the 26-man limit that comes into effect tomorrow.

Gosuke Katoh and Bowden Francis are heading back to Buffalo. I thought that Tyler Heineman would be one of the guys going down. Starting tomorrow, the Jays will have 14 pitchers and 12 batters on the roster. The rule that clubs can only carry 13 pitchers will begin on May 30.

Also, starting tomorrow, the IL will be 15 games, not the 10 it has been for April. So Tayler Saucedo snuck in just under the wire.

Katoh got into 8 games and had 11 at-bats with the Jays. He’s had 1 hit, a double.

Francis pitched in 1 game, facing 3 batters, giving up a hit, getting a strikeout and ground out.

And I thought this deserved to be posted: