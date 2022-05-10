Tuesday Bantering: Bits of Jays Stuff

I don’t know about the Jays, but I needed the off day yesterday. And what I need from them today is to score runs. Plural. Many.

There isn’t much for Blue Jays news at the moment, likely because I have a short period of time before I play tennis, and I’d like to post something. As soon as I leave to play, they will make news.

Cavan Biggio starts a rehab assignment in Buffalo today. I’m guessing they will extend it as long as they can to see if Cavan can find his swing. He seems a smart guy. I’m sure he can figure it out.

And there is this:

Which, I know, will mean that people will want him up now now now. But I wouldn’t be surprised if it happens around the All-Star break.

This is very nice, though I’m not sure that the word compete fits the video.

Yusei Kikuchi is ALWAYS ready to compete! pic.twitter.com/2PGThgVKZ0 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 9, 2022

Today’s Lineup, pretty much the normal group:

Not Blue Jays, but Josh Naylor had himself a day yesterday. The first player in MLB history to hit a Grand Slam and a 3-run homer after the eighth inning of a game. He had eight RBIs in all. And he’s a good Canadian boy.