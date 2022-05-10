GameThread Game #31: Jays @ Sith

Back in the Bronx. The schedule this season seems a bit weird. We’ve played the Yankees a lot. Oh well, likely best to save the games against the Orioles until later in the season.

There is a little bit of Jays news:

Hyun Jin Ryu is ‘on track’ to pitch Saturday in Tampa Bay.

Cavan Biggio (DHing) in Buffalo and Danny Jansen (catching) in Dunedin are goth starting rehab assignments.

We have two games battling the Dark Side. Thursday is an off day. Then the Jays head off to Tampa Bay.

Jays lineup:

Yankees lineup, Joey Gallo, is getting the day off. I think that’s a good idea, he should sit all Jays games.

GO JAYS GO!

