GameThread Game #33: Jays @ Rays

We have three games in that House of Horrors that is Tropicana Field.

There is a bit of Jays news:

Danny Jansen has played 3 games in a row, and, all being well, he could be activated tomorrow. And Hyun Jin Ryu will also be activated for tomorrow’s game.

Cavan Biggio is to play right field for Buffalo.

And neither Yimi Garcia nor Charlie Montoyo will be suspended for hitting Josh Donaldson with a pitch. Usually, there is a suspension if the umpires believe a hit batter happened on purpose. But, obviously, MLB doesn’t agree with the umpires that it was on purpose.

And George Spring called a players only meeting:

George Springer held a closed door players only meeting Wednesday following their loss in the Bronx. General theme was to stay positive.



“My main message was to slow down. It’s all good. It’s just baseball.” #BlueJays — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) May 13, 2022

Tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RAYS George Springer - CF Manuel Margot - DH Bo Bichette - SS Wander Franco - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Harold Ramirez - RF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Brandon Lowe - 2B Alejandro Kirk - DH Randy Arozarena - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Ji-Man Choi - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Zack Collins - C Mike Zunino - C Santiago Espinal - 2B Taylor Walls - 3B Kevin Gausman - RHP Drew Rasmussen - RHP

