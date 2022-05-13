 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread Game #33: Jays @ Rays

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Baltimore Orioles v. Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

We have three games in that House of Horrors that is Tropicana Field.

There is a bit of Jays news:

Danny Jansen has played 3 games in a row, and, all being well, he could be activated tomorrow. And Hyun Jin Ryu will also be activated for tomorrow’s game.

Cavan Biggio is to play right field for Buffalo.

And neither Yimi Garcia nor Charlie Montoyo will be suspended for hitting Josh Donaldson with a pitch. Usually, there is a suspension if the umpires believe a hit batter happened on purpose. But, obviously, MLB doesn’t agree with the umpires that it was on purpose.

And George Spring called a players only meeting:

Tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RAYS
George Springer - CF Manuel Margot - DH
Bo Bichette - SS Wander Franco - SS
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Harold Ramirez - RF
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Brandon Lowe - 2B
Alejandro Kirk - DH Randy Arozarena - LF
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Ji-Man Choi - 1B
Matt Chapman - 3B Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Zack Collins - C Mike Zunino - C
Santiago Espinal - 2B Taylor Walls - 3B
Kevin Gausman - RHP Drew Rasmussen - RHP

Poll

Will there be a weird Tropicana moment tonight?

view results
  • 100%
    Yes
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
3 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Kevin Gausman walk a batter?

view results
  • 100%
    No, of course not
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will drive in the Jays first run?

view results
  • 33%
    Springer
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Bichette
    (0 votes)
  • 66%
    Guerrero
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Hernandez
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Kirk
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Gurriel
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Gurriel
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Chapman
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Espinal
    (0 votes)
3 votes total Vote Now

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...