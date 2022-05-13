GameThread Game #33: Jays @ Rays

We have three games in that House of Horrors that is Tropicana Field.
There is a bit of Jays news:
Danny Jansen has played 3 games in a row, and, all being well, he could be activated tomorrow. And Hyun Jin Ryu will also be activated for tomorrow’s game.
Cavan Biggio is to play right field for Buffalo.
And neither Yimi Garcia nor Charlie Montoyo will be suspended for hitting Josh Donaldson with a pitch. Usually, there is a suspension if the umpires believe a hit batter happened on purpose. But, obviously, MLB doesn’t agree with the umpires that it was on purpose.
And George Spring called a players only meeting:
George Springer held a closed door players only meeting Wednesday following their loss in the Bronx. General theme was to stay positive.— Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) May 13, 2022
“My main message was to slow down. It’s all good. It’s just baseball.” #BlueJays
Tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RAYS
|George Springer - CF
|Manuel Margot - DH
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Wander Franco - SS
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Harold Ramirez - RF
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Brandon Lowe - 2B
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Randy Arozarena - LF
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Ji-Man Choi - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Zack Collins - C
|Mike Zunino - C
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Taylor Walls - 3B
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
|Drew Rasmussen - RHP
Poll
Will there be a weird Tropicana moment tonight?
-
100%
Yes
-
0%
No
Poll
Will Kevin Gausman walk a batter?
-
100%
No, of course not
-
0%
Yes
Poll
Who will drive in the Jays first run?
-
33%
Springer
-
0%
Bichette
-
66%
Guerrero
-
0%
Hernandez
-
0%
Kirk
-
0%
-
-
0%
Gurriel
-
0%
Chapman
-
0%
Espinal
